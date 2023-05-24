NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition, and four others are injured after a serious crash in New Haven on Wednesday night, according to officials.

The New Haven Fire Department said the crash occurred on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard near Truman Street around 7:45 p.m.

New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said one person was critically injured, three were seriously hurt and one received minor injuries.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people had to be extricated from their vehicle, officials said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.