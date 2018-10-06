1 injured in Ansonia rear-end crash

Ansonia Rescue and Medical Services / FB (Photo: Ansonia Rescue and Medical Services / Facebook)

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - One person was injured in a rear-end crash on Elm Street in Ansonia Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ansonia Rescue and Medical Services (ARMS) facebook page, the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Elm Street. Police, firefighters, and ARMS personnel all responded to the scene.

One person was injured in the crash, and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of their injuries. ARMS staff did not comment on the extent of that person's injuries.

Police are conducting their investigation to determine what caused the rear-end crash.