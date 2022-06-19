HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in Hamden Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Hamden police officers responded to the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Whitney Avenue on a report of a crash involving three vehicles.

Police said one of the drivers was extricated from her vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamden Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Derick Manning at (203) 230-4000 or dmanning@hamdenpd.com