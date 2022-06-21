NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a high-rise apartment building on Park Street in New Haven.

The fire was contained to a single unit on the 15th floor of the high-rise located at 90 Park St., Fire Chief John Alston said. The elevators are temporarily out of service.

One person with serious burns was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, which is right around the corner from the apartment building.

The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries while exiting the building, Alston said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

