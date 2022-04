WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died in a fire in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire happened at a home on Cynthia Circle.

There is no word on what caused the fire or the identity of the victim.

Police and the fire department are investigating.

