WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was killed, and a woman was injured, when a vehicle and a motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning in Wallingford, according to Connecticut State Police.

A motorcycle crashed into the back of a vehicle at about 2 a.m. on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 14 in Wallingford, according to authorities.

Jessie A. Barbosa-Santiago, a 28-year-old from Willimantic, and a woman were thrown off the motorcycle. Barbosa-Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police ask for anyone who saw the crash to call (203) 393-4200 or email daniel.mccue@ct.gov.