WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was rescued from a burning building on Monday night in Wallingford, according to fire officials.

The Wallingford Fire Department responded to a blaze at 8 p.m. at a two-story building at the corner of Prince Street and South Main Street.

The building has one commercial floor that houses Constitution Construction in addition to a residential floor above the business.

Fire officials said the blaze grew rapidly but their crews had to pull out when the fire went to the roof. Fire crews then had to switch to a defensive method.

Fire crews rescued a woman from the second floor of the building. She appeared to be semi-conscious and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Wallingford Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Fire crews are still on scene battling the blaze as of 11 p.m.