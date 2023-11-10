MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police are investigating a roll-over crash that left a man with serious injuries on Friday night on Windsor Avenue, authorities said.

The Meriden Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a rollover crash with injuries near 109 Windsor Avenue.

After arriving on scene, officials found a Chrysler on its passenger side with a man partially trapped under the vehicle.

Police said the man had not been wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected outside the passenger window. The car had rolled on top of him, according to police.

Investigators said the Chrysler was driving north on Windsor Avenue when hit a parked Jeep Wrangler, with three females inside. The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler to flip onto the passenger side.

Police said the three females inside the Jeep Wrangler sustained minor injuries and were sent to Midstate Medical Center.

The man was brought to Hartford Hospital where he was later listed in stable condition.

The Meriden Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 203-630-6201.