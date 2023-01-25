NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven.

The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue, according to police.

A Dodge Ram was on Blatchley Avenue when a Subaru ran a stop sign at Peck Street and hit the Ram, according to police. The Subaru veered sideways, and then collided into a tree.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate the Subaru’s driver from the vehicle. He was then taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or (866) 888-8477.