MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is seriously injured after a vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in the area of Route 80 and Matteo Court in Madison.

The one-vehicle crash happened at 8:33 a.m., according to police. The injured occupant was later brought to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police have not clarified if they were the driver or a passenger.

Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact Officer Brian Phillips of the Madison Police Department at (203) 245-6500.