NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person died early Thursday morning after being shot outside of a New Haven nightclub, according to police.

Officers were on a “preventative patrol” at about 12:50 a.m. near the Terminal 110 nightclub on Sargent Drive when they heard gunfire as customers were leaving, according to authorities. One male then approached an officer to say he’d been shot.

The male, whose age and identity has not been publicly released, died at a hospital.

Information on a potential suspect has not been released. Check back for updates.