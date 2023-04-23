NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A female was shot early Sunday morning in New Haven during what police are calling a “stunt driving show.”

Police heard at about 1 a.m. that the female had been taken to the hospital by her friends, according to police. Officers have not publicly released her age.

The victim had been in a large crowd of people who were watching the show, which happened in the parking lot of the Lowe’s at 115 Foxon Blvd. She ran from the area when drivers began to hit pedestrians, heard a single gunshot and then realized she’d been shot.

She is expected to survive. No one else from the show has reported being injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or use an anonymous tipline at (866) 888-8477.