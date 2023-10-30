MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in Meriden.

Law enforcement received a 911 call at about 12:20 p.m. that shots had been fired at 60 North First Road, according to police.

A male was found behind a home and taken to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately available, and police have not specified his age.

Police said the shooting was not random and that there is no threat to the public. Officials have not released any details about a possible suspect.

No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates.