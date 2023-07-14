New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened on Ferry Street on Friday, authorities said.

According to police, a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital for medical treatment just before 2 p.m. After arriving at the hospital, police met with the gunshot victim who had arrived at the hospital unaccompanied.

Police began an investigation and located a crime scene at the 600 block of Ferry Street. Authorities said multiple shell casings and projectiles were found at the scene.

The New Haven Police Department Bureau of Identification responded and processed the crime scene.

Police said a shot spotter alert did not o off in the area but multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots between around 1:30 p.m.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive in the case.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information valuable to investigators is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).