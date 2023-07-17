NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Sunday morning at Union Station — less than two weeks after a man was shot on a platform there.

Officers said they responded to a call from a security officer at 12:09 a.m. saying that a male had been stabbed at the station. Police have not specified the male’s age.

When they arrived, police found a victim on the left side of the train station who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives found a large knife at the scene.

This happened less than two weeks after a man was shot at the station on July 7. Police are still searching for the suspects.

New Haven police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information regarding the stabbing to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304, or call the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888 TIPS (8477).