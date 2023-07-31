NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police is investigating a stabbing that took place Sunday in the area of Spring Street and Howard Avenue.

Police received a call around 7 p.m. about a male who had been stabbed and was in the road. Officials have not specified his age.

The male was unconscious at the scene. He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to police.

New Haven police asks anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).