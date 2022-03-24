HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police were requested to Hamden High School on Thursday following the report of a student altercation.

Gary Highsmith, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Administration, told News 8 that the altercation took place in the auditorium.

One staff member was injured during the altercation and is being assessed by medical professionals, according to Highsmith.

All students are now back in their classrooms.

The incident is being investigated by the administration.

No additional information was released at this time.