ORANGE, CONN. (WTNH) — A man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after crashing into a utility pole in Orange, according to police.

Officials said a truck that had been traveling west on Derby Avenue went off the road and struck a pole near Dentree Drive around at 4:43 p.m.

A preimilinary investigation showed the 49-year-old driver had been suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to hospital in the local area.

Derby Avenue was closed for several hours following the crash due to the downed utility pole.

Derby Avenue has since reopened.