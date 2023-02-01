One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Feb. 1, 2023 on Glenbrook Avenue in Hamden. (Source: Hamden Fire Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people and a dog were able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Hamden, according to officials.

A person who lived at the home was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 9:40 a.m. to the home, located on Glenbrook Avenue, to see heavy smoke and fire coming from a window. Crews were able to locate a fire in the bedroom and quickly put it out. However, the home received heavy smoke damage.

The home has been declared uninhabitable, according to the Hamden Fire Department. Officials have not determined what caused the fire.