HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A person was hospitalized following a shooting at a condominium in Hamden early Sunday morning, according to police.

Hamden police investigated reports of shots fired in the area of the Regency Hills Condominium at about 4:00 a.m.

One victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital for their injuries. The status of the victim is currently unknown.

This is an active investigation. Check back with News8 for incoming details.