NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was wounded during a shooting on Forbes Avenue in New Haven Thursday afternoon.

According to the New Haven Police Chief on the scene, a call came in just after 11 a.m., where one person was shot at 270 Forbes Ave. between Brown and Kendall streets. The building where the shooting took place houses multiple businesses, including a tattoo parlor and car repair shop.

The police chief said the victim is still alive, though their condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the victim was an employee or a customer.

This is a developing story and active investigation.

