NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police say one person is wounded after a shooting early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 12:26 a.m. on Lilac Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person who sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed that the victim was having a conversation with another person at the intersection of Winchester Avenue and Lilac Street when gunshots rang out.

No further information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 to the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

