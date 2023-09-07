NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was wounded after a shooting early Thursday morning in New Haven, according to police.

According to police, officers responded after ShotSpotter was activated for five gunshots around 1:57 a.m. in the 500 block of Elm St. When officers were responding to the scene, they learned that a walk-in gunshot victim was reported at St. Raphael’s Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Medical personnel said the victim was in critical but stable condition.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a crime scene and learned that the victim was sitting in his vehicle when was shot by an occupant of another vehicle.

The shooting is under investigation.