NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – 10 cars were broken into early Sunday morning after two individuals smashed the windows and fled in a car.

Naugatuck police believe the incident occurred sometime around 2 a.m. in the Millville Avenue area. Various streets were targeted.

Preliminary investigation revealed this was the work of two people, and they both fled the scene in a white Acura. Police continue to investigate their identities.

Detectives say electronics were mostly stolen from the cars, such as cell phones and iPads.