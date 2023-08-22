A fire displaced ten people on Monday in New Haven, according to fire officials.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire displaced ten people on Tuesday in New Haven, according to fire officials.

Officials said the blaze occurred at a multi-family unit on East Street. Of the 10 people displaced, four are children.

Firefighters arrived at the home just before 5 p.m. There were multiple people inside the three-story unit at the time of the fire but none were hurt. Firefighters were able to rescue a dog and two cats from the blaze, officials said.

One firefighter was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.