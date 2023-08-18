The photograph shows a Ford Focus that crashed into an embankment.

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wolcott Police Department said 10 people were hurt in a crash on Friday night including a 10-year-old boy who was critically injured.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Woodtick Road near the area of Upson Road.

Police said a Ford Focus was traveling north on Woodtick Road with two females in the front seat and eight children in the back.

Police said three of the children, including the 10-year-old, were in the hatchback section of the vehicle.

Police believe the driver of the Ford Focus passed the center lane to pass another car but overcorrected and crashed into an embankment.

Police said the 10-year-old was ejected from the Ford Focus and landed underneath the vehicle.

Police said the boy sustained severe lacerations to his back.

People who were passing by were able to pull the boy out from under the vehicle.

Police said the muddy conditions of the embankment helped to cushion the vehicle’s impact.

All ten people in the Ford Focus were transported to the hospital.

Officials said the 10-year-old was taken to Waterbury Hospital but he was transported by LIFE STAR to Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

Police said the 10-year-old boy is in critical condition but is able to breathe on his own.

