10-year-old, adult male shot in Waterbury, sustain non-life-threatening injuries

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old child and 20-year-old man were shot Thursday night in Waterbury.

The Waterbury Police Department was dispatched to the area of Congress Avenue on a shots fired complaint at 7:24 p.m. Responding officers were advised there were two possible parties injured during the shooting but only found evidence of shots fired in the roadway once on scene, not locating any victims.

Shortly after their arrival, police were informed that the two victims arrived at Waterbury Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said both victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, with the 20-year-old being wounded in the leg and the 10-year-old sustaining wounds to the rib area.

The victims are currently being treated for their injuries at the hospital, according to police.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6911 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

