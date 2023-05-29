WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Waterbury on Friday, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department responded to the area of 90 Ridgewood St. for a report of an accident involving a child hit by a car. The child, identified as a 10-year-old boy, was riding his bike in the road.

The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for serious injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app