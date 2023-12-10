NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven barbers gave back to their community on Sunday by providing free haircuts for 100 children.

The Kids are the Future Cut-a-thon featured 35 barbers and stylists at the New Haven Boys and Girls Club.

Eddie Rosado, with New Heights Barbershop, said it was easy to get others onboard once he posted about it online.

“Sometimes, I feel like as barbers, we cut so many people during the week that we easily forget what a haircut means to people,” he said. “I think this reminds you a little bit of that, and it grounds you back to earth.”

Children also got the chance to practice cutting hair on mannequins, listen to a motivational speaker and eat free food.