$1000 reward for information leading to illegal wildlife trapping in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An oppossum was found struggling with a leghold trapped slammed shut on its’ face on Monday.

Branford Police rescued the animal, who as a result of the trap, now has a broken jaw and is under care of a wildlife rehabilitor.

The Connecticut Wildlife Rehabilitators Association (CWRA) are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is illegally setting leghold traps to capture wildlife.

Leghold traps are only allowed to be set during trapping season under strict conditions and only by licensed trappers.

Those with any information about the incident in Branford, or any additional wildlife traps, can call the Connecticut Wildlife Rehabilitators Association: (203) 393-1050.