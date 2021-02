NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- Near capacity hospitals and a need for more vaccine doses is a scenario that Yale New Haven Health is dealing with. President and CEO Marna Borgstrom says the state asked them to be ready to vaccinate 40,000 people a week and they got prepared for that.

"Unfortunately, the supply has not matched that. We are getting depending on the week maybe four, five, 6,000 doses," says Borgstrom who adds, "That's a problem."

Yale leaders are urging transparency at state and federal levels about the shortage.