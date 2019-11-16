101 names added to Hamden Veterans’ Memorial Monument

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local veterans and their loved ones gathered at the Hamden Veterans’ Memorial Monument at Hamden Middle School Saturday morning.

They were there for the unveiling of a new brass plaque that was installed at the monument, bearing 101 names of honorably discharged Hamden veterans.

Hamden town officials say this is their way of saying thank you to Hamden’s veterans for their service to their country.

This plaque is the 6th addition of names to the monument since its initial installation in 1991.

The Hamden Veterans’ Memorial Monument now bears a total of around 8,631 names.