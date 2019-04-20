10th anniversary of New Haven firefighter's death remembered

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven firefighters and family spent their Saturday morning remembering Firefighter Patrick Reardon, who was killed in the line of duty.

The bagpipes played and members of the Emerald Society filled the Dixwell Fire Station.

It's where Firefighter Reardon fell, hit his head, and died 10 years ago. He was a 14-year veteran of the department.

His friends and family spoke about his great sense of humor and passion for his job. His sister said even though she lost a brother that day, she gained a family with the brotherhood of the fire department.

Mary Beth Reardon Miklos, Sister of Patrick Reardon said, "It's just a really nice honor to not have my brother forgotten. Ten years is a long time, but these guys are wonderful wonderful guys and they've always remembered Pat."

A shadow box with his gear and plaque will now hang at the station.