NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eleven people have been federally charged and accused of dealing drugs in New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, Connecticut’s United States Attorney.

The FBI began investigating a drug trafficking ring in June 2022, according to the announcement.

The investigators seized more than 250 grams of fentanyl, 400 grams of fentanyl, 160 grams of heroin, more than 1,000 oxycodone pills and seven guns.

The following people have been charged: