MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was arrested and 11 others were hospitalized following a three car crash in Meriden Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities responded to a call of a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Windsor Ave and West Main St. at 4:13 p.m. Police arrived to find all three vehicles disabled by damage and 11 people with injuries.

Initial investigations lead police to believe that a 2003 Honda Accord crossed the intersection of West Main St. and a hit a 2010 Cheverlet Cobalt. The Accord continued onto Windsor Ave and collided with a third vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Altima.

The Altima held five passengers injured, the Cobalt carried four injured parties, and the Accord had two people with injuries. All involved were sent to local hospitals.

While aiding the injured police discovered that the Honda Accord was a vehicle stolen from Bridgeport. The driver, 34-year-old William Herschler of Meriden, is currently being held by police and he was charged with motor vehicle theft.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that could aid this investigation is encouraged to call the Meriden Police department at 203-630-6201.