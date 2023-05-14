Stephen Colbert eats a slice while at Yorkside Pizza at The Shops at Yale. (Courtesy: The Shops at Yale)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Famous pizza deserves some famous company!

New Haven pies have long been classics — and not just for locals.

Some stars fly under the radar, while others sign delivery boxes and pose for photos. But, if history is any indicator, presidents, actors, singers and other public figures have been a fan of the thin-crust, slightly charred pies.

While standing in line at Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Modern Apizza or Sally’s Apizza, keep an eye out for any celebrities who may come through.

News 8 compiled a list of celebrities who have eaten New Haven pizzas within the last few decades. The sightings are compiled from the restaurants’ social media pages and owners’ memories.

Here are 12 celebrities who have stopped for New Haven pizza:

Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert personality stopped by Yorkside Pizza at The Shops at Yale in April 2023 to try his hand at making some dough. Not only did he get a free pizza slice, but he was also named Employee of the Month!

Conan O’Brien

Second time was the charm for late night show host Conan O’Brien! He had tried getting a table in 2022 at Sally’s Apizza, but was turned away because the pizzeria was already booked for the night.

After realizing who she turned away, the manager rushed down Wooster Street to look for him. However, he was already gone.

“Today, Rylan got her redemption,” Sally’s Apizza posted in March 2023, when O’Brien sat down for a slice and a selfie.

His review? “Not the best pizza in New Haven — the best pizza EVER,” he wrote on a delivery box.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Shakespeare in Love?

The Academy Award-winning actress and Goop businesswoman posed with two Sally’s Apizza employees for a photo in November 2022 after eating what she wrote was the “perfect pizza.”

Ray Allen

The retired NBA Hall of Famer and former UConn Husky star grabbed lunch in August 2019 at Frank Pepe Pizzeria.

His order? A pie with mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms and garlic, while his sons enjoyed a pepperoni pizza.

Boston Red Sox

Why have one star when you can have a team of them?

The Boston Red Sox’s love for New Haven pizza started in 2004, when former owner Larry Lucchino, players and announcer Joe Castiglione ate at Modern Apizza. The team went on to win the World Series.

Kamala Harris

Is the Oval Office about to become the Pizza Office? Her staffers are a fan, at least.

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by the Elm City in March 2021 as part of her “Help is Here” tour for the American Rescue Plan. While Harris herself wasn’t spotted by the public at Sally’s Apizza, her staff members were seen picking up pies from the iconic spot.

Others

The late Gary Bimonte, who co-owned Frank Pepe Pizzeria, told News 8 in a 2015 interview that he has met more than 40 celebrities at the restaurant.

Those big names included presidents like Ronald Regan and Bill Clinton, along with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Robin Williams and Paul Simon were also fans.

While Frank Sinatra never came in person, he was known to send a limo to pick up his pies.

Director Steven Spielberg was also known to frequent Modern Apizza while his son attended Yale University.