NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 12 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Monday night in New Haven.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire on the second floor of Embassy Apartments at 7:07 p.m. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from a second-floor apartment.

There were no civilian injuries and the fire was brought under control by 7:57 p.m., fire officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.