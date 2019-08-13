12-year-old boy shot in Puerto Rico paralyzed, but improving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An update now on the recovery of a New Haven boy shot while on vacation in Puerto Rico.

12-year-old Jayden Ortiz is scheduled to be transferred from Yale-New Haven Hospital to a rehab center in New Britain later Tuesday. He won’t be able to return to school on time with his classmates.

His father says Jayden suffered some paralysis and is unable to walk. Despite that, the boy’s condition is improving.

