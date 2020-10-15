12th annual Center for Cancer Care 5K raises over $34k to benefit Griffin Health

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The 12th annual Center for Cancer Care 5k walk/run in Derby was a big success this year.

More than 100 people raise over $34,000 to benefit the center at Griffin Health.

It was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This event helps patients overcome obstacles that can impact their treatment and recovery,” said Griffin Health President and CEO Patrick Charmel. “This includes buying medical equipment, paying utility bills, providing transportation – and purchasing clothing, wigs and salon services so patients can battle cancer with comfort, confidence, and dignity. In addition, funds raised in the past have supported treatment-enhancing upgrades at the Center for Cancer Care, including one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy known as radiosurgery, which produces fewer side effects and improves outcomes.”

Donations are still being accepted at griffinhealth.org/5k or via mail to The Griffin Development Fund, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418.