NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter was injured and 13 people were displaced from a North Haven fire on Monday morning.

The 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m., fire officials said. Additional crews from surrounding communities were called in for support, and the fire was put out by 4:30 a.m.

While none of the residents were injured, officials said one firefighter was hurt fighting the flames. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Red Cross is also assisting 13 people who have been displaced due to the blaze.

Firefighters are still investigating the scene, and have not identified a cause for the fire yet.