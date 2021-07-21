13 unions back Mayor Elicker for reelection bid in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker is getting a groundswell of union support in his reelection bid.

Thirteen unions gathered Wednesday morning to endorse Elicker. He’s seeking a second term in November. The union pointed to the mayor’s commitment to job growth and apprenticeship program.

“Justin knows the importance of PLA’s, (project labor agreements), like the one for expansion at Tweed New Haven Airport. The PLA will guarantee 20% of the work hours for New Haven residents, 15% will be for bonafide apprentices, 6.9% for females, and 25% of the work hours will go to minorities.”

Elicker is facing a primary challenge from Karen Dubois-Walton. She’s been critical of him on taxes, his efforts to curb gun violence, and she says she wants to hear from community members about their concerns.

“Rising crime, our public school system, and lack of opportunity in terms of their economics, jobs, opportunities to start businesses, ability to afford to stay in the city, and we’re in this fight for them,” she told News 8 Wednesday of Mayor Elicker.