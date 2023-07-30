NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 13-year-old girl was shot during a gunfight that ended at Yale New Haven Hospital Sunday morning, police report.

New Haven Police Department received reports of shots fired near 103 Davenport Ave at 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning. Shortly after police were contacted by YNHH security about a person shot in their parking lot.

Police found evidence of a gunfight when they arrived at the hospital: four fired cartridge casings were found by the front entrance of YNHH Pediatrics. Hospital staff brought the injured person, a 13-year-old girl, to the pediatric emergency room. Her injuries were non-life threatening.

After viewing surveillance video, police were able to identify two vehicles involved in the shooting: a silver Kia SUV and a black Hyundai Elantra. Police located both vehicles at the intersection of Asylum St. and Sylvan Ave, abandoned and still running. Both vehicles were found to be stolen.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information to share should contact New Haven Police at (203) 946-6304.