NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fourteen people in New Haven have been transported to the hospital after getting carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, officials responded after a person who was found unconscious in the area of 73 Howe St was brought to a local hospital. Medical personnel determined that the person had carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials went to the scene and learned that the high levels of carbon monoxide were coming from a construction site at a Yale-owned building where crews were sawing a concrete floor using a propane saw.

Fire officials said there was inadequate ventilation in the building for the tools that were used.

Mayor Elicker said 10 construction workers and four people who were located in the campus security office next door have been transported to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

The initial person found with carbon monoxide poisoning was transferred to a hospital in New York for further treatment and has been listed in critical condition. The other 13 people are said to be in stable condition.

The entire building has been evacuated for safety reasons and a construction official has issued a stop order for the construction. The official said the levels of carbon monoxide in the building have dropped.

The scene has since been cleared and it is open to normal traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.