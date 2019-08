MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 14-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a car in Meriden on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the student was hit by a car while walking on Warren Street.

The teen sustained a broken leg in the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His identity and current condition is unknown.

There is no word on the cause of the accident or if the driver faces charges at this time.