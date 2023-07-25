HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to a Hamden purse snatching that occurred last week, police said.

Hamden police officers responded at 8 p.m. on July 19 to the Price Rite on Dixwell Avenue for the report of a robbery. Upon arrival at the scene, an officer spoke with the victim who sustained a cut to her forehead.

The victim said she was walking toward Price Rite when a black vehicle came up from behind her. She said a young male, who was driving the vehicle, reached out and grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

Shortly after, the victim’s credit card was used at a Hamden store. Officers were then able to obtain photographs of the suspects from the store.

During the investigation, Hamden officers worked alongside the New Haven Police Department to obtain the license plate of the vehicle, as it had been stolen out of the elm city earlier that day.

Police were also able to identity a passenger who was in the vehicle.

Hamden police were then assisted by the Fairfield Police Department in identifying the suspects. One suspect was identified as a 14-year-old boy. He was issued a juvenile summons and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree larceny and credit card theft.

The juvenile is expected to appear in New Haven Superior Court on July 31.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.