14-year-old crashes stolen car into 2 other cars, hits tree, Hamden police say

New Haven
(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old New Haven boy has been arrested after police said he crashed a stolen car Tuesday in Hamden.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Connolly Parkway after reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

It was quickly determined that the teen was driving a car that had been stolen from Derby on March 3. Officers said he was responsible for causing the crash.

Reports indicate that the stolen vehicle hit two other cars and then hit a tree.

Three occupants, who were all 14, suffered serious injures and were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The driver was charged with larceny in the second degree. He is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven on March 26.

His name was not released because he’s under age.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

