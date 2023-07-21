WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old died, and four others are injured following a two-car crash in Waterbury early Friday morning.

According to Waterbury police, a Hyundai Sonata and Ford Escape crashed at the intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street around 2:21 a.m.

A 14-year-old girl was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital, police said. A 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were transported to an area hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while another 15-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Ford Escape, a 38-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the car, an 18-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition.

Investigators found that the Hyundai was stolen earlier Wednesday morning in Waterbury before the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

