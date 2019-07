NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Naugatuck Police, 14-year-old Kayla Davidson was last seen on Crofut Road in Naugatuck on the afternoon of June 28.

Police say Davidson left on foot from a DCF foster home on Crofut Road. She is believed to have ties to the Middletown area.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Davidson and ask anyone with information to contact Naugatuck PD at 203-729-5222