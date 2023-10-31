ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old from Waterbury who was killed in a crash Monday morning on Route 34 in Orange was in a BMW that was stolen minutes earlier from a Milford home, according to police.

The teen was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

A tractor-trailer was driving west on Derby Avenue in the right lane when it hit the 2015 BMW 328xi at the intersection of Orange Center Road, according to police. The tractor-trailer had a green light at the time.

A white, four-door sedan that was seen in the area of the BMW’s theft stopped after the crash, picked up the BMW’s driver and left, according to police.

The tractor-trailer driver was treated at a hospital and expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the theft and/or crash is asked to call Det. Denny Peterson at (203) 891-2138 extension 8216 and reference case #23-33433.