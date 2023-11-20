HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two 14-year-olds from Hamden — including one on probation — have been charged with stealing a vehicle after allegedly taking it from a driveway in Shelton and then hitting a police cruiser as they tried to get away.

Both teens are also facing charges of engaging in pursuit, reckless driving, interfering and operating a motor vehicle without a license. They have been released to their parents.

Police said that one teen was wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his probation.

Officers received a call at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday that the vehicle was stolen from a driveway, according to police. Officers in the area were able to find it, along with another vehicle that authorities think was also connected to the theft.

The vehicle following the stolen one crashed, and the driver ran off. Police were approaching the crash when they saw the stolen vehicle, which took off and hit a cruiser. The three people inside then ran away.

Police arrested the two 14-year-olds. The third person in the vehicle has not been apprehended.